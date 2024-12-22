2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running short

5. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Carolina Panthers have the least first downs achieved offensively and the most first downs surrendered defensively this year. Do you think their 2025 NFL Draft plan is going to be wide open?

The Panthers benched Bryce Young earlier in this 2024 season, raising questions about his ability to potentially be a leader for this franchise going forward. Now that he’s been back in the lineup for a couple of months, I don’t think there is any need to make sweeping changes at this position. Not in 2025, at least.

The Panthers have a chance to really help Bryce Young out. As I mentioned, they are dead last in 1st downs offensively this season. Go give Bryce Young a dude at receiver who can snatch the ball out of the air and make big plays with his ridiculous catch radius.

6. Tennessee Titans: Will Johnson Jr., CB, Michigan

As the winds blow when it comes to the NFL Draft, they take quarterback rankings with them all over the place. Some weeks, it seems like the consensus is saying that Alabama’s Jalen Milroe will be jumping into the top 10 picks.

Other weeks, you’re not even certain that more than two QBs will go in the top 32 picks overall.

The Titans need to fix their QB position for the long haul, and maybe we see Ran Carthon go after Sam Darnold in the 2025 offseason after his excellent breakout campaign for the Vikings. Whatever the case may be, there are more options than just the 2025 NFL Draft for quarterbacks and the Titans will certainly explore them.

This is a situation where they might just have to take the best player on their board, and Will Johnson Jr. happens to be one of the ‘safest’ prospects in the class. Get yourself a playmaking corner with a high floor and high ceiling at the next level. It’s just once piece of the overall puzzle for this team, but a potentially big one.