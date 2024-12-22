2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running short

7. Cleveland Browns: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Cleveland Browns will perhaps take some inspiration from the Denver Broncos this offseason with what the Broncos did last year by cutting Russell Wilson, eating the $85 million in dead cap, and just moving on.

Cleveland would have to eat nearly $50 million if they did something like this with Watson, but would it be worth it to just move on? Perhaps keeping Watson on the roster and moving on internally is the better long-term or financial play, but one way or another, this Browns team has to stop trying to make “Fetch” happen.

Myles Garrett needs some more help off the edge this offseason, among the Browns’ other major needs right now, and they could get a really unique player in Mykel Williams out of Georgia. Williams can line up all over the defensive front and give Cleveland’s defense another Dawg to get after the quarterback.

8. New York Jets: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

My best guess right now is that the New York Jets are going to try to run it back next season with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Now, Garrett Wilson may not be around to be part of running it back, but that is neither here nor there. The Jets had what was considered to be a borderline consensus top-five overall roster going into this season and that roster might not change a whole heck of a lot in 2025. With that being the case, getting tougher in the trenches defensively is not a bad idea and Mason Graham is probably the best value you could ask for here.

Graham’s athleticism, strength, and tenacity will help keep teams honest when it comes to blocking Will McDonald IV, who has had one of the best breakout years out of any edge player in the NFL this season.