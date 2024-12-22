2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running short

9. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

The Chicago Bears don’t need to be picky when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft. They might be the single easiest team to project, although we don’t know which player is going to be atop their board.

The Bears simply need to get the best offensive lineman on their board in this draft class, and it just so happens that they get the first offensive lineman in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, which has become a bit of a theme for them.

Caleb Williams has had some brilliant moments in his first NFL season but he’s taken a whopping 58 sacks for 402 yards entering Week 16. Is that a theme that’s going to keep up in his NFL career? Some coaches will tell you that sacks are very much a quarterback stat, but Williams definitely needs some help on the offensive line.

And the fact that Ryan Poles has been in charge of the team for the past handful of years as a former offensive lineman makes it even more odd that this position group is not solidified for the Bears at the present moment.

10. New Orleans Saints: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

For the last handful of years, the New Orleans Saints have been terrorized by Chris Godwin with the Buccaneers. Maybe now, they can return the favor with Luther Burden coming in as a weapon for Derek Carr (or whoever ends up being this team’s quarterback going forward).

Burden has drawn some comparisons to Godwin for his running back-like frame at the wide receiver position as well as his ability to create yardage after the catch. And with the combination of Burden creating YAC, Chris Olave getting open quickly, and Rashid Shaheed stretching the field?

The Saints might be cooking with grease at receiver next season. This does feel a bit like a luxury but in the NFL today, you can never have too many weapons and injuries have caused the Saints to have to deal without top-flight weapons for too much of the year. Burden would be a great value here as well.