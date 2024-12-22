2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running short

11. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

A lot of times when putting together NFL Mock Draft predictions, you try to fill the gaps for teams. What are the areas of each team that need to be addressed the most and how can the upcoming NFL Draft class help?

Well, in a lot of instances, we see teams strengthen areas of strength in the NFL Draft. And that’s exactly what the Dolphins do here. Nobody thought Jonnu Smith was going to be a long-term fixture for the Dolphins at tight end when they signed him, but in a short stint with the team, we’ve seen what kind of impact he can make and how valuable someone athletic at tight end is for this Mike McDaniel offense.

Having had the luxury of George Kittle in his time with the 49ers, McDaniel is going to see shades of his old pal in Penn State’s Tyler Warren, an absolute monster with the ball in his hands and a true joker type of weapon at the tight end position. And Tua Tagovailoa rejoices.

12. Indianapolis Colts: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

All just feels right in the world when the Indianapolis Colts get Malaki Starks in a 2025 NFL mock draft scenario.

This has been one of my most popular picks of the year and for good reason. The Colts actually have a really underrated overall defense and playmakers at every level, but Starks is the type of piece that might be missing for them right now.

On the whole this season, the Colts have been one of the five worst third-down defenses in the NFL and having a playmaker like Starks at the safety position can be a major equalizer. With the way NFL teams are attacking defenses these days, having a guy like Starks who can float between the two-high shell looks as well as come up and play physical in the box is essential.

Even if it’s not Gus Bradley calling the defense going forward, the Colts still need a guy like this on the back end of their defense.