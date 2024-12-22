2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with QB supply running short

17. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

One of the hottest players in the country right now is Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, a former transfer from Michigan State who is such an easy mover at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him much higher than this when the actual 2025 NFL Draft comes around, but for now, the Arizona Cardinals might get themselves a bit of a steal.

Harmon has five sacks entering the CFB Playoff along with nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two batted passes, and he’s obviously drawing a lot of attention for that Oregon defensive front.

The Cardinals have needs at every level of their defense but getting a player like Harmon to cause havoc right in the middle of that defensive front would help Jonathan Gannon tremendously. This guy is going to be a stud at the next level.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

It really doesn’t matter what direction the Seattle Seahawks end up going at this selection, it just has to be on the offensive line. They can definitely go after any number of players here, but Kelvin Banks is the highest ranked player on the board overall and would likely be able to come in and start for the Seahawks from Day 1.

This is a team that has brought Jason Peters out of retirement to bring depth at tackle for them this year as well as having their starting center – Connor Williams – literally retire in the middle of the season.

I don’t think you can go wrong projecting the Seahawks to take an offensive lineman in the 1st round, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they opened up this draft with offensive linemen at back-to-back picks.