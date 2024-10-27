2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock draft with surprises at the top
21. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Denver Broncos have been a pretty fun team to watch in the 2024 season. Preseason prognosticators said that this team was going to be easily the worst in the NFL, and that they would be lucky to win five games total.
Through seven weeks, the Broncos have already won four games, they are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, and they actually have one of the best defenses in the entire NFL in just about every possible metric.
The Broncos are still a work in progress offensively under head coach Sean Payton. Not only in terms of his system taking root, but the development of Bo Nix and the young roster of skill players the Broncos have assembled. And the playmaker department is where this team could really use a player or two two step up and develop quickly.
Someone like Emeka Egbuka who has size and positional versatility will appeal to Sean Payton, and the Broncos will love his competitiveness as a blocker as well.
22. Atlanta Falcons: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Atlanta Falcons went absolutely bonkers upgrading the offensive side of the ball the last handful of years. They loaded up on playmakers for a number of consecutive years with the selections of guys like Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. Then they doubled-up on the quarterback position in the 2024 offseason with the signing of veteran Kirk Cousins before using the 8th overall pick on Michael Penix Jr.
The upgrades on offense came at the expense of the defense, obviously, and the Falcons are suffering for it. Through seven games, the Falcons have six sacks as a team this season. There are a number of teams that have had six or more sacks in individual games this year.
The Falcons need a player off the edge who will just live behind the opposing team’s line of scrimmage, and that guy is Nic Scourton. Scourton has 11 TFLs and 4.5 sacks already this season for Texas A&M, picking up right where he left off at Purdue.