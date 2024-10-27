2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock draft with surprises at the top
23. Chicago Bears: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
The rebuilding/reloading job being done by Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles over the last handful of years hasn’t exactly been a master class, but it’s been exciting if you’re a Chicago Bears fan.
Poles inherited Justin Fields, got offered a king’s ransom for the #1 overall pick in 2023, got a mulligan for passing on a franchise QB (CJ Stroud), and somehow managed to land two top-10 picks in 2024 including the 1st overall pick, where he got Caleb Williams.
Poles has lucked into some great situations as Bears GM and sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. But he’s also made some very good decisions for this team. The Bears have a fun core of players on both sides of the ball, but the emphasis has to turn to the offensive and defensive lines going forward.
The Bears get Aireontae Ersery here to come in and play either tackle or guard. The big man out of Minnesota has tremendous size and athleticism.
24. Baltimore Ravens: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
It might not be long before we’re having a good laugh about Georgia’s Jalon Walker being picked this low in 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios. Walker has been outstanding this season and extremely disruptive for that Georgia Bulldogs defense.
Walker has been applying the pressure all season. The Baltimore Ravens do so well when it comes to finding value in the NFL draft and getting guys who can contribute right away without always having to come in and be starters. With that said, veteran Kyle Van Noy has come in and played an extensive amount of snaps for this Ravens team and they probably need to find someone who can be a longer-term option off the edge.
There seems to be a number of candidates in this upcoming class and Walker is one of the hottest names out there right now.