2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock draft with surprises at the top
25. Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Buffalo Bills have been so strong on both sides of the ball this season that you’d really have to nit-pick to find a glaring area of weakness on the roster.
With that said, every team has future needs and every team has pending free agents. The Buffalo Bills just so happen to be allowing over five yards per carry defensively this season, 29th in the NFL. They could obviously afford to get a little tougher on the defensive front and that’s exactly what we’re trying to accomplish with this mock draft pick here.
There are some out there who believe Kenneth Grant is worthy of a top-10 overall pick and there are others who don’t consider him a 1st-round player. If he’s so raw that he’s considered a fringe first-rounder, the Bills are exactly the type of team that could get the best out of him. He’s a tremendous athlete for his size and could end up being a steal if he goes this late.
26. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
The Pittsburgh Steelers sort of set themselves up for this wide receiver need in the 2024 offseason when they sent wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in a trade.
The Steelers have always been so good about finding talented offensive skill players within the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, and I have no doubt that Isaiah Bond would be the latest in a long line of successful picks for them.
The former Alabama player has transferred to Texas this season and we’ve seen his skill set on full display as an offensive weapon. Bond has big-time speed and playmaking ability and he’s utilized those skills to rack up 431 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns (over 17 yards per touch) so far this season.
Paired up with the size of George Pickens, a player like Bond would give the Steelers another unique weapon to feature all over their offense and force defenses to keep eyes on him wherever he lines up or motions before the snap.