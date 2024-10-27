2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock draft with surprises at the top
31. Detroit Lions: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
You can never have too many good pass rushers in today’s NFL, and the Detroit Lions know that as well as anyone. The Lions just lost their best pass rusher – former 2nd overall pick Aidan Hutchinson – to a season-ending and very scary injury.
The loss of Hutchinson looms incredibly large for a team like the Lions, which was otherwise looking like one of the best and most complete teams in the NFL through the first half of the season.
This team needs to continue working to add pass rushers through the NFL Draft, if they keep their picks in the first place. There are rumors the Lions could try and add another rusher at the 2024 NFL trade deadline, but if they end up keeping this pick, we could absolutely see them take advantage of what appears to be a very deep crop of EDGE guys.
Jack Sawyer might not have the craziest numbers, but he’s the type of pass rusher who is going to test well in the pre-draft process and fit well within a scheme like Detroit’s.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL’s lone remaining undefeated team through the first seven weeks of the season, and they’ve managed to get that done despite trading away L’Jarius Sneed in the 2024 offseason. Sneed was the Chiefs’ best cornerback, but they have managed to supplement that loss with the inclusion of other young players in the lineup.
Unfortunately, they just lost another one of those players due to injury (Jaylen Watson).
The Chiefs are going to have to re-evaluate their cornerback situation after this season no matter what. They have so many young guys getting reps out there that they’ll have to assess whether or not those guys can be fixtures going forward.
Denzel Burke is a playmaker for Ohio State with two picks in his first six games and the type of ball skills and aggressiveness the Chiefs love in their defensive backs.