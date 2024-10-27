2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock draft with surprises at the top
3. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The New England Patriots are going to be a really interesting team to kind of monitor as the rest of the 2024 season progresses. It seems like this team really already has defined needs all over its roster and we’re just waiting to get to the offseason to see how they will address them.
And because of the selection of Drake Maye at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft for the Patriots, it’s hard to see exactly how the top strengths of this upcoming draft class really line up with what the Pats need, which starts on the offensive line. This Patriots offensive line has been abhorrent all season long and they have been giving up pressure like it’s their job to do so.
The Patriots need to invest in protecting Drake Maye, and they may have to do so at the expense of really getting the “best” player on the board here. Will Campbell’s stock has been up and down this season in terms of his overall NFL projection but he fills the Patriots’ top need.
4. Tennessee Titans: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
As fun as it has been to watch Will Levis each week from an outsider’s perspective, it’s hard to see how the Titans would really move forward after this season with Levis as their quarterback going forward.
Levis has plenty of physical talent but the Titans might not have the patience to continue working with him and dealing with his lack of ball security overall. We’re already seeing the Titans do a little bit of trade deadline selling which is telling of where general manager Ran Carthon views his roster currently.
It’s looking like a longer-term rebuilding project for the Titans and someone like Jalen Milroe could help expedite things. He still has plenty of work to do in terms of rounding out his overall game at the next level, but Milroe’s ability to help immediately as a runner will set this offense up for early success.