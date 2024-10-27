2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock draft with surprises at the top
5. New York Jets: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
After the trade to acquire wide receiver Davante Adams, you would think the New York Jets would be going just about any other direction here but everything is going to depend on what the team’s plan is with Aaron Rodgers going forward.
Or maybe better said – what is Aaron Rodgers’ plan going forward?
Nobody really knows what the future holds for Rodgers, evne though he hasn’t exactly made it seem like he’s going to be done playing after this season. I think the Jets could get one more year out of him because Rodgers, at the very least, is going to want to prove that he did the right thing by coming to the Jets, which has been an abject disaster to this point.
Getting Travis Hunter would give the Jets an intriguing option both offensively and defensively. Hunter is such a rare athlete and someone who could legitimately excel at either position at the next level. He’s the best player on the board here.
6. New Orleans Saints: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The New Orleans Saints are a tough team to get a grasp on so far this season. When they were healthy back in the first couple of weeks of the season, we saw an absolute explosion from them offensively with 91 points in the first two games. Since that 2-0 start, it’s been all downhill for the Saints and they have been one of the league’s worst teams in October.
The Saints played two games in a matter of five days against both the Broncos and Buccaneers, and they gave up 84 points and allowed over 500 rushing yards in total.
This is a team that is trending toward gutting the roster and coaching staff a little bit this offseason, and someone like Michigan’s Mason Graham could really help. He’s one of the most disruptive interior defensive linemen in college football.