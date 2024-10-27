2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock draft with surprises at the top
7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The regression of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been a severe disappointment for so many football fans. Almost everyone was loving the resurgence of the Jaguars in the second half of that 2022 season when they caught a little bit of fire and had the Chiefs on the ropes in the playoffs.
The Jaguars have had a rather disastrous couple of years between 2023 and 2024, and they need to figure out a way to get things clicking ASAP, especially defensively.
The Jaguars are dead last in the NFL so far this season with 16 passing touchdowns allowed. They are 30th in the league in scoring defense. They have forced just three turnovers (also third-worst in the NFL). They need playmakers defensively, and Michigan’s Will Johnson is exactly that. Maybe the best in the country.
He would not only be an instant starter for the Jacksonville defense but likely an immediate impact player, too.
8. Las Vegas Raiders: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
The Las Vegas Raiders seem to be slowly crumbling to pieces. It’s still shocking to me that this team went into Baltimore and got a win. I think that will go down as one of the biggest upset wins of the entire season when all is said and done.
With that being said, when we got into the start of this season, it was clear that the best quarterback in Las Vegas was part-owner Tom Brady. And he can’t play. So the Raiders have had to make due with Aidan O’Connell and veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew.
And it’s likely both of those guys are going to end up “journeymen” before too long. Minshew has been a turnover machine. O’Connell is hurt. Davante Adams got a trade he’s been wanting for over a year. The Raiders could continue selling at the NFL trade deadline.
Will this team stick with Antonio Pierce beyond this season? Regardless of who is head coach, a new quarterback is on the way. How about someone who is very familiar with one of the Raiders’ top building blocks in Brock Bowers? Carson Beck would be throwing to his old pal in Las Vegas.