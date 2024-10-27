2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock draft with surprises at the top
9. New York Giants: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
I realize that it’s not realistic for teams to just move on from quarterbacks every year. There are decisions that get made with financial motivation and that makes plenty of sense. With that being said, it’s hard to believe that the New York Giants, who got fresh eyes on the organization after the debacle that was the first few years of Daniel Jones’s NFL career, have not made any substantial moves at QB.
The Giants could legitimately turn to Drew Lock at some point this season, and we already saw him come out onto the field last week, in fact. Daniel Jones just isn’t the long-term answer for this franchise at quarterback, and they are going to have to do something to appease the ownership after proving they could get to the playoffs in year one of the Brian Daboll/Joe Schoen era.
Would a young quarterback like Quinn Ewers buy those guys some more time with this franchise, or are the higher ups going to be fed up and clean house?
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Cincinnati Bengals likely won’t be in range for this guy much longer, so while we have the chance with the Bengals picking 10th overall in this 2025 NFL mock draft prediction, why not have them taking another big-bodied playmaker at wide receiver?
Things seem to be trending toward former 2nd-round pick Tee Higgins leaving this offseason. Whether the Bengals let him hit free agency outright, tag and trade, or whatever, it seems like they are going to part ways after this season.
With Tyler Boyd leaving in 2024 and Higgins potentially leaving in 2025, the Bengals will have a newfound void at the wide receiver position and this is an opportunity to fill it in an exciting way. Tetairoa McMillan is averaging over 111 yards per game at Arizona this season and has been averaging nearly 17 yards per reception as well.
He’d give the Bengals another big-play threat to pair up with Ja’Marr Chase for the long haul.