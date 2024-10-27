2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock draft with surprises at the top
11. Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
I’ve done a handful of 2025 NFL mock draft prediction scenarios where we have the Miami Dolphins actually taking another quarterback to potentially come in and replace Tua Tagovailoa if his health issues persist. But the course of action for the Dolphins in the 2025 offseason is likely going to be adding a guy with some starting experience and/or upside behind Tua (Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson?) while upgrading the protection in front of the QB.
The Dolphins have the weapons to really allow any quarterback to thrive and succeed if given enough time to spend learning the offense, and they just locked Mike McDaniel in as their head coach for the future.
This Dolphins team just needs to make sure that its quarterback is well-protected and that they don’t mess around on the offensive line. We saw the New York Jets go after Tyron Smith and Olu Fashanu this offseason after Aaron Rodgers got hurt, and I think we could see the Dolphins go after a similar “kill that need with fire” type of approach in the 2025 offseason.
12. Los Angeles Rams: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
Here we have one of our more controversial and debatable selections of this 2025 NFL mock draft. The Los Angeles Rams are soon going to play their way out of picking this high in the first place, but they have to be considered a unique potential landing spot for a player like East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel.
There are a number of players in the 1st round of this mock draft who have suffered season-ending injuries at the collegiate level, and Revel was one of the first ones to go down. He’s a top-tier playmaker at the cornerback position and obviously those are at a premium in today’s NFL.
He got hurt early enough that there’s a chance he could still work out for teams before the draft. At the very least, there’s a decent chance we’ll see him play early as a rookie in 2025. The Rams need cornerback help and Revel is a top-10 caliber player who just needs to check teams’ boxes medically.