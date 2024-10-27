2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock draft with surprises at the top
15. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
We know that the Los Angeles Chargers are going to continue building the way Jim Harbaugh sees fit going forward. This is a team that is going to want to continue to be physical in the trenches, and they are going to do whatever they can to be elite at running the football and wearing teams down with physicality.
Who better to bring that to the table than someone who has already played under Harbaugh?
We say this just about every time we make a mock draft, but until proven otherwise, the fit of Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and the Los Angeles Chargers makes way too much sense. The Chargers obviously gutted their skill position groups in the 2024 offseason and they are still in process of rebuilding that. The tight end position is one area where they definitely still need some attention.
Loveland is one of the best in college football not only as a receiver but as a dual-threat. He’d be an ideal pickup for this Chargers team.
16. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Just like there’s no better fit for the Los Angeles Chargers right now looking ahead to the class of 2025, there’s probably no better fit for the Dallas Cowboys than Boise State superstar running back Ashton Jeanty.
Ashton Jeanty is in the midst of an other-worldly college football campaign with over 1,400 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns (18 rushing) in just seven games. He’s truly a professional playing in the collegiate ranks for the time being.
The Cowboys have gotten some nice contributions from Rico Dowdle this season, but he’s not a featured runner for them and the return of Ezekiel Elliott has been as antclimactic as you could have possibly imagined. The Cowboys’ running game – or lack thereof – has made this offense rather one-dimensional.
Even though it’s really not en vogue to go after running backs in the 1st round of the NFL Draft these days, Jeanty would be such a huge boost to the Dallas offense and a much-needed every-down playmaker in the running game.