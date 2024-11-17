2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock with few quarterbacks taken
The 2025 NFL Draft is still quite a ways away, but our latest mock draft is a full first round but shockingly doesn't have many QBs taken. It just does not seem like this projected quarterback class is going to be very good, but I guess it's always possible that this is flat-out wrong.
The class is expected to feature guys like Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Quinn Ewers, Carson Beck, and others, but even the top guys in Sanders and Ward have some NFL concerns. Furthermore, the very top of this class also isn't oozing with talent, so this could be a bad year for a team that needs to rebuild.
And for teams with a young QB who are picking near the top, it also may be difficult to find that blue-chip prospect that most NFL drafts have. We have rolled out mock drafts weekly, and this latest one is a full round but is not popping with quarterbacks being taken.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
At the moment, the Jacksonville Jaguars hold the no. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They obviously are not going to take a QB, but they could take someone like Travis Hunter, the best athlete in college football and someone who is excelling at the CB and WR positions. The Jags do have a need at both spots, and while it does feel likely that Hunter is going to have to settle into one position, it would not shock me if he got some run at both.
Now one thing to keep in mind is just how much Colorado head coach Deion Sanders will impact where Travis Hunter goes. It’s frankly ridiculous that we’re even talking about Sanders influencing where Hunter and Shedeur Sanders go, but here we are.
2. New York Giants - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
One of the very few quarterbacks being taken in this NFL mock draft is Cam Ward heading to New York to quarterback the Giants. The New York Giants will not be a relevant football franchise until they fix the QB position.
And if I were a Giants fan, I would want GM Joe Schoen far away from this team. Ideally, the Giants blow up the front office and start fresh there, as Schoen has been a disaster. A potentially new GM would surely have to target a first-round QB.