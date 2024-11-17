2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock with few quarterbacks taken
19. Denver Broncos - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Oh yeah, now we are talking with the Denver Broncos. This team has shocked the NFL this year. Many thought they would win four games all season, and here they are with five wins and the possibility to hit seven by the time they hit their bye week. I mean yes, they can win their next three games and get to 8-5, but 7-6 may be more realistic. Rookie QB Bo Nix is proving the doubters wrong weekly, and the rookie is doing it with one of the worst groups of playmakers in the NFL.
Getting a top TE like Tyler Warren in the building would be a huge boost for the Broncos and their offense, and for Nix’s development into year two. This team is truly close, as their defense is top-3 in the league. Many people laughed when the Broncos made their selection of Bo Nix during the 2024 NFL Draft, but this team is clearly laying the groundwork, and they could surround their QB with a top playmaker like Tyler Warren in this NFL mock draft.
The Denver Broncos are also currently still in a playoff spot in the AFC, so that’s a thing, too.
20. Houston Texans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Houston Texans are in a decent spot in 2024. The AFC South is so weak that this team could probably win the division with just nine wins. Houston started off 5-1, but have since lost three of their last four games. Their main issue has been the offensive line, but there is not a clear-cut prospect for them to take here in this NFL mock draft.
I went with EDGE Abdul Carter from Penn State to make their pass rush even more fierce. It’s already one of the best in the NFL, but head coach DeMeco Ryans can’t help himself and pounds the table for GM Nick Caserio to take Carter.