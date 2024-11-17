2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock with few quarterbacks taken
21. Atlanta Falcons - Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
The Atlanta Falcons came into the 2024 NFL Season with quite the roster, especially on defense, but it’s just not come together for that unit thus far. Their defense is missing a pass rush and is just not a very strong unit. They could target someone like Danny Stutsman from Oklahoma in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Most great defenses in the NFL have a true enforcer on the inside, so the hope here is that Stutsman could be that player.
The team most notably signed Kirk Cousins this past offseason, and then proceeded to take Michael Penix Jr in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so Atlanta is clearly trying to pave a clear path for their QB room. It truly would not shock me to see the team actually move on from Cousins this offseason in some capacity if they feel that Penix is ready to take the reigns over.
But before they allow Penix to do that, in my opinion, they must make sure that the defense is at least average, or it’s going to put a lot of strain on Penix as a first-year starter.
22. Arizona Cardinals - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The Arizona Cardinals are another up-and-coming team that needs more help on defense, so in this NFL mock draft, I went with another linebacker, and this time it’s Jihaad Campbell from Alabama. I tried to tell you all that the Cardinals would be better than you thought in 2024, and here we are. This team currently leads the NFC West and may just have enough to win the division this year.
I anticipate that Arizona is going to make a very big push next offseason to sign and draft as much talent as possible, as we can all see a huge window opening for this team. Campbell can hopefully be one of their missing pieces on defense for years to come.