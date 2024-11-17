2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock with few quarterbacks taken
5. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Another team that desperately needs a franchise quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders currently have the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders are also poorly run and just hired Tom Telesco to be their GM last offseason. Not only do they have a failed, re-tread GM, but they also mistakenly hired Antonio Pierce to be their head coach.
The writing was on the wall for the 2024 NFL Season to be a disaster from the get-go, and what do you know, it was, but the Raiders are in a horrific spot, as are a few other teams. As we have mentioned many times on this website, the projected QB class is not good.
It may not be a wise idea for the Raiders to over-draft a QB that they have convinced themselves to fall in love with. Instead, they’ll bolster their offensive line with Will Campbell, a tackle from LSU.
Some have argued that Campbell is a guard at the next level, which is fine. The Raiders could stand to beef up their OL, and they could always take a flier on a QB in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. They could also just look to 2026 and insert a rookie QB into a situation with a great offensive line.
6. New England Patriots - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
I do believe the New England Patriots have their QB of the future with Drake Maye. He looks encouraging. However, the personnel situation on offense outside of Maye is the worst in the NFL, and let’s not sugarcoat things; Bill Belichick is the reason for that. He had some horrible drafts down the stretch for the Pats, and when the two sides parted ways, their poor offensive group was exposed.
Drake Maye is a great start, but the Patriots need about six new starters between the wide receiver and offensive line units. Luther Burden is a WR from Missouri who is the same mold as Ja’Marr Chase and Deebo Samuel, so this could be a wise get for them at pick six.