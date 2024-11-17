2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock with few quarterbacks taken
7. New Orleans Saints - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Oh man, what will the New Orleans Saints do this coming offseason? For years, this team has needed to rip this thing down to the studs and rebuild, period. For whatever reason, General Manager Mickey Loomis has continually kicked the can down the road and has not yet accepted the fact that his team needs to be torn down.
I am not sure if Loomis will even be in the front office in 2025. There isn’t an indication one way or another whether he will be. The Saints do need to rebuild no matter who is in the front office, and one of the major moves they made recently was trading CB Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders.
That’s a good start and might be a sign that the Saints will indeed rebuild beginning in 2025. They could look to replace Lattimore in the 2025 NFL Draft with Will Johnson, the best CB in the country who plays at Michigan.
The Saints also need some DL help and may also need a franchise QB, but the best value pick here in this NFL mock draft is to take Johnson and have him takeover that CB1 role that Lattimore held for years.
8. New York Jets - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
Like many of the teams who have picked prior to the New York Jets in this 2025 NFL mock draft, New York needs a quarterback, and it is not clear at the moment whether Aaron Rodgers will retire or not. He could make the Jets front office lives easier by simply retiring, and no matter who is making the decisions in 2025 for the Jets, they do need to do a ton of homework on the QB class.
Well, there isn’t a viable QB for them to take a pick eight in this mock draft, so they actually opt to beef up their WR room with Isaiah Bond from Texas. This may not be the sexiest pick, but it’s really no man’s land for the Jets.