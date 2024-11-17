2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock with few quarterbacks taken
11. Dallas Cowboys - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Doesn’t this feel like a Dallas Cowboys pick to you? I mean, this franchise is a total mess from top to bottom, and I hate to say it, but I am not sure Jerry Jones is doing this franchise anymore favors at this point, and it may be better if he stepped aside, but he probably won’t. The Cowboys seemed to play games with the extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, so those figures are probably a lot higher than they would have been had they gotten them done sooner.
And who the heck knows what happens with Micah Parsons, but I am not sure Jones’ ego is going to allow the Cowboys to rebuild. They’ll probably run it back with limited free agency moves and a new coaching staff. Well, they could target Ashton Jeanty in the first round. Jeanty is clearly the best running back in the country and he could bring precisely what the Cowboys have been missing from their run game.
I guess if you want to be optimistic here; the Cowboys may only need a bell-cow RB and some help along the defensive front to be a competitive team once again.
12. Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The Indianapolis Colts are totally mishandling the QB situation with Anthony Richardson. Everyone knew that this player was a huge project coming into the NFL, so their decision to bench him a few weeks ago was odd to say the least. I am not sure Richardson is good enough to develop into a franchise QB, but the Colts have not done him any favors.
One area where Indy could improve on offense is at the tight end spot, and Colston Loveland figures to be one of the first tight ends to hear his name called in April. Getting yet another weapon on offense for whoever the QB is in 2025 could be a great situation if the Colts do plan on targeting a rookie passer later on in the 2025 NFL Draft.