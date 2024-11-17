2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock with few quarterbacks taken
15. Seattle Seahawks - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
What are the Seattle Seahawks trying to do, exactly? Why weren’t they more aggressive for a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft? Where do they expect Geno Smith to take them? It’s just an odd situation at the moment, as the Seahawks feel like a different team every Sunday, which is just bad news. The team obviously needs a franchise QB, as Geno Smith is not that guy, and now with the unexpected retirement of Connor Williams, Seattle also has multiple needs across their offensive line.
I guess we can start with Cameron Williams, the second offensive tackle from Texas taken in this NFL mock draft. Seattle at least shoring up the offensive line in a QB-weak NFL Draft does allow them to set the stage nicely to bring in a rookie QB in 2026. Heck, they could even target a QB later on in the 2025 NFL Draft if they wanted.
This is a confusing franchise, but they can begin to establish an identity next offseason.
16. Los Angeles Rams - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
I truly had high hopes for the Los Angeles Rams heading into the 2024 NFL Season, but injuries have really hurt them in a huge way. They’re currently 4-5 and right in the thick of both the NFC West and the NFC playoff picture. I do trust the Rams down the stretch to figure something out, but they still have current and long-term needs.
Obviously, the big one may be QB, as we have no idea how much longer Matthew Stafford wants to play, but LA is not in a great position to nab a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. It’s more likely that they try to solidify other positions, so I went with offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery from Minnesota.
With starting LT Alaric Jackson a free agent in 2025 and RT Rob Havenstein getting old, it would make a ton of sense for the Rams to bring a rookie tackle into the equation.