2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with ridiculous trades
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers do have some issues on defense. They could also lose WR Chris Godwin in free agency in 2025, so this team may have some work to do this coming offseason. The good thing here is that GM Jason Licht is very good at his job, so you know he’ll draft well. At pick 19 in this NFL mock draft, I went with CB Shavon Revel from East Carolina. He tore his ACL a few months ago, so he should still be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.
The Bucs are benefitting from a few wins in a row and Baker Mayfield playing the best football of his career. They could win the NFC South for a second year in a row in the Mayfield era. And it’s interesting, as Mayfield is good, but I am not sure he’s good enough to eventually lead this team to a Super Bowl.
He has won playoff games before, so to me, he’s right on the edge of being a high-end franchise QB. One thing that could help the Bucs in their quest to get back to the Super Bowl is to put a good roster around their QB. Revel can help with that.
20. Washington Commanders - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
At pick 20 in our latest NFL mock draft, the Washington Commanders take Luther Burden from Missouri and give Jayden Daniels another weapon. The Commanders took Daniels a pick two in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they got an immediate return on their investment with the QB. It’s been a very good year for the franchise overall as well.
And while they have lost four games in a row, they’re still 8-5 on the season and likely making the playoffs this year. Washington is missing another weapon in the passing game, so Luther Burden comes on board. Burden has very good YAC ability.