2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with ridiculous trades
21. Los Angeles Chargers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Los Angeles Chargers made the right move in the 2024 NFL Draft to take Joe Alt over Mailk Nabers, but now in the 2025 NFL Draft, they can go diving for another wide receiver. Emeka Egbuka is the pick here, and being that he is a first-round WR prospect from Ohio State, he's likely to succeed in the NFL.
He could follow in the footsteps of guys like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Terry McLaurin. Ohio State is quickly becoming WRU in the NFL. Egbuka joins a LA Chargers team sitting at 8-5 with a very bright future ahead.
They are likely making the playoffs in 2024 and could go all-in in 2025 and beyond. Jim Harbaugh has brought immediate change for this franchise. Would Egbuka be the right pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Bolts?d
22. Denver Broncos - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
How about the best tight end in the country heading to the team with the worst TE situation in the NFL? The fit almost makes too much sense, as Tyler Warren from Penn State is the most complete tight end in this year's class. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards this year and also added nearly 200 rushing yards.
I can only imagine the ways that Broncos head coach Sean Payton could deploy Tyler Warren. There were rumblings that the Broncos really liked Brock Bowers in the 2024 NFL Draft, but obviously went with Bo Nix, and he could be the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Nix is doing a lot with a little, as the Broncos best playmaker is Courtland Sutton.
Their second-best playmakers is seventh round rookie WR Devaughn Vele. The team has no viable TE on the roster and lack a consistent run game. It's an offense that very much needs another playmaker or two, so them taking Tyler Warren in this NFL mock draft makes a lot of sense if you ask me.