2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with ridiculous trades
27. Pittsburgh Steelers - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
The Pittsburgh Steelers have always invested a ton of resources into their defensive line, and it’s a good roster-building idea. Guys like TJ Watt, Keanu Benton, Cam Heyward, and Alex Highsmith have all contributed to the Steelers having one of the best defensive fronts in football.
With guy like Heyward and even TJ Watt beginning to get up there in age, it would be wise for the Steelers to consider adding to the unit in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Steelers did invest into their OL last draft, taking guys like Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier.
Well, could they have the same mindset for the defensive line? I think so. Now that it’s likely Russell Wilson is their QB for at least the short-term, perhaps another few years, the Steelers can make some magic happen with other positions. I went with Walter Nolen with their first-round pick in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
Nolen may not be an immediate contributor, but could be someone that emerges in year two or year three. He also gives the Steelers another player that helps further their rugged, established culture.
28. Minnesota Vikings - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
If you ask me, one of the last positions that the Minnesota Vikings need to figure out is the CB position. This team is humming on both sides of the ball, but they may have a huge decision coming for their QB room. Sam Darnold is playing like an MVP but is a free agent in 2025. You would think that a re-signing would be obvious.
But JJ McCarthy is waiting in the wings, so this is just an intriguing situation overall. The Vikings will come to a resolution there, but they have to add to their secondary. I went with Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame, who is the third CB taken in the first round of this 2025 NFL mock draft.
The Vikings could end up as one of the most well-positioned teams for the long-term in 2025 if they give the reigns over to McCarthy and he turns out to be a stud.