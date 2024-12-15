2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with ridiculous trades
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
The Jacksonville Jaguars, at pick five of this NFL mock draft, are able to nab the best player in college football in 2024 and take Travis Hunter. It would not shock me if Hunter was truly able to play both cornerback and wide receiver at the NFL level. The one concern here is that if it happens, Hunter could risk putting a lot of miles on his tires in such a short amount of time.
I would think that he settles into one of those positions but could also play the other side of the ball if needed. For example, maybe Travis Hunter settles into a WR at the NFL level but is also a defensive back in dime defense situations, where a defense would deploy six defensive backs. Heck, I don't know, man, this is just an idea.
But we can all agree that Hunter is the most talented player in college football and is a favorite for the Heisman Trophy this season. Him falling to five may be a pick of a shock, though. The Jags waste no time handing in their draft card.
6. Cincinnati Bengals (via TEN) - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Trade! The Cincinnati Bengals make a stellar, home-run draft pick here and trade up for Mason Graham, who is the best defensive prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Graham is fierce at defensive tackle and would bring some much-needed juice to the Bengals defensive front.
Really, outside of Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals defense has been non-existent this year, and they do have a ton of veteran players who could be replaced in 2025. The hope here is that Cincy invests and cap dollars into their defense, and they could, as always, use more help along the offensive line.
The Bengals build the trenches up in this NFL mock draft and take Mason Graham from Michigan. This would be an A+ pick.