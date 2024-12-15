2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with ridiculous trades
7. New York Jets - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The New York Jets are a mess, and in hindsight, it was such a poor decision to think that Aaron Rodgers could have saved this franchise. At the time, former Jets GM Joe Douglas really had no choice, as him missing on Zach Wilson in the 2021 NFL Draft really threw a wrench into things.
The Jets are creeping closer to a top-5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so it's likely that they blow this thing up, and while it's needed, they have to get the right people to work through this rebuild. The Jets do have a solid roster, as Douglas was able to hit on a ton of quality players. His NFL Draft were generally good, but some of his FA signings were not.
With DJ Reed slated to be a free agent in 2025, the Jets take Will Johnson, the top CB in the country. Perhaps not the best use of a first-round pick, the Jets go with a player that could be at the top of their board.
8. Cleveland Browns - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Cleveland Browns are another team that is a huge mess. They may be just out of range to take one of the top QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they could build-up their WR room. Cleveland traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills earlier this season, so it's pretty much Jerry Jeudy and everyone else.
The Browns could take Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 NFL Draft and really add another needed element to their WR room. Now, what they do with the QB situaiton is still up in the air at this point, but it would not hurt to ensure Jameis Winston is brought back in 2025 as the bridge-starter.
Cleveland could look in a later round of the 2025 NFL Draft to find their QB of the future, and for what it's worth, Kevin Stefanski should remain as the head coach. He could develop a young QB.