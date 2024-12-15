2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with ridiculous trades
9. Dallas Cowboys (via CAR) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Trade! The Carolina Panthers move even further down in the first round of this NFL mock draft, and the Dallas Cowboys move up. To the surprise if no one, the Cowboys take Ashton Jeanty, the best RB in the country and someone who could come away with the Heisman Trophy this year.
Jeanty feels like the next great RB in the NFL, and it's clear that Dallas was missing a clear-cut RB1 among other things in 2024. This would also be a pretty awful draft pick for Dallas if you ask me. This team is missing another quality starter along the offensive line and perhaps missing more help along the defensive line.
Heck, they could use another WR to pair with CeeDee Lamb, but doesn't this feel like a 'Jerry Jones' pick? That's kind of my reasoning for this. Jerry Jones won't get out of his own way and won't accept that his team probably needs to press the reset button and move on from guys like Lamb and even Dak Prescott. However, they will again try to quickly fill their holes and hit the ground running in 2025, maybe even with a new coaching staff.
10. New Orleans Saints - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Consistently the most cap-messy team in the NFL, the New Orleans Saints have to blow it up in 2025. They have to.
I don't see how they don't, but it will be interesting to see if GM Mickey Loomis is actually going to hit the reset button and if he is actually going to be there to do the rebuild. When a team rebuilds, they need to have two things at the very top of their to-do list;
Find the franchise QB and rebuild the trenches. The Saints do have sparse talent on their OL and DL, so they could use more. I went with Mykel Williams at pick 10 with the hope that the Saints DL can become solid once again.
New Orleans would still need to bring in some more OL help and perhaps even take another young QB. Spencer Rattler was a rookie in 2024, so maybe they bring in another rookie and have those two battle it out for the starting job in 2025.