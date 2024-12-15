2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with ridiculous trades
11. Tennessee Titans (via CIN) - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas
With the Tennessee Titans trading down from the Cincinnati Bengals move-up, they sit just outside the top-10 and take OT Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas. And you know what; Will Levis has actually put some nice football on film in recent weeks, and I really do not think that the Titans are a slam-dunk team to take a QB at any point in 2025.
Levis hasn't been a disater this year and has grown from his rookie season in 2023. I would be shocked if they didn't keep him as the starter in 2025. If that is the case, Tennessee can take Banks and finally have a viable pair of tackles along their offensive line. Titans GM Ran Carthon definitely made a noticeable investment along their OL in 2024, signing center Lloyd Cushenberry and drafting OT JC Latham in 2024 from Alabama.
He continues the smart roster-building in the NFL Draft and takes Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas. Do not sleep on the Titans from being frisky in 2025.
12. Carolina Panthers (via DAL) - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
With the Carolina Panthers having traded down twice now in the first round of this 2025 NFL mock draft, they have a ton of extra draft capital and are still able to get a blue-chip prospect in James Pearce Jr from Tennessee. Pearce Jr lives in the backfield and could be the replacement for Brian Burns that Carolina is missing.
Second-year QB Bryce Young has played quite well over the last few weeks, and while the Panthers are still losing, it seems like this franchise is starting to settle down a bit. They have a very good offensive line and may be another weapon away on offense from being truly great.
They look to beef-up their defense by picking James Pearce Jr at pick 12 in our latest NFL mock draft.