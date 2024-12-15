2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with ridiculous trades
13. San Francisco 49ers - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
The San Francisco 49ers have pretty much hit disaster status at this point. The team is now 6-8 on the season and have not a ton going for them at the moment. Some of their best, most key players from this recent Super Bowl window are getting older and seemingly always hurt. The QB isn't great, and the roster itself just needs a refresh.
Well, building the trenches back up is a wise idea to kickstart a mini-rebuild that the team must embark on. I am not sure if it would be smart to extend Brock Purdy at this point. Heck, could the 49ers save a ton of money and sign someone like Sam Darnold in free agency? At this point, I am not sure Purdy is better than Darnold.
The 49ers have a ton of work to do in the coming offseason, and that's being kind. The team takes OT Cameron Williams from Texans in the first round of this mock draft, making it two Texans tackles off the board over the last three picks.
San Fran must not get cute with their first round pick. This is the way.
14. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
Another team cut from the same cloth as the San Francisco 49ers is the Miami Dolphins, who need to add more of an 'edge' to their roster. Again, like SF, this is done in the trenches. The team takes Alabama guard Tyler Booker at pick 14 of this NFL mock draft.
The team has a QB in Tua Tagovailoa they paid a ton of money to recently, so he's entrenched as their starter for the long-term, but it doesn't seem like Tagovailoa is someone they can win a SB with. He's honestly in the same tier as Brock Purdy.
And the Dolphins, like the Niners, have to get better in the trenches. Tyler Booker can hopefully help them do that. Miami has a huge game in Week 15 versus the Houston Texans.