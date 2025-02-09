2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full three-round mock draft with massive trades

27. Baltimore Ravens - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

In other news, Lamar Jackson got absolutely cheated out of his third MVP award, so the Baltimore Ravens’ QB probably felt a bit shocked that the award went to Josh Allen, who was simply not nearly as good in 2024.

The Buffalo Bills did beat the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs. However, the Ravens did beat the Bills in the regular season. Anyway, Baltimore could use some OL help, as they could see left tackle Ronnie Stanley leave in free agency.

Josh Simmons would be a huge get for the Ravens with the 27th overall selection. But when you look at the big picture, it is hard to identify what exactly the Ravens need to get over the hump. Is it more weapons? Another pass rusher? More offensive line help? Who knows.

The Ravens take Josh Simmons and will again try to make a deep playoff run in the 2025 NFL Season. Is it only a matter of time before Baltimore makes the Super Bowl?

28. Detroit Lions - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Detroit Lions had quite the 2024 season. If not for some brutal defensive injuries, they still might be in the playoffs as we speak. And to make matters worse for the team, they lost both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs, so not only will they have two new coordinators, but they’ll also have to avoid the regression that may come with losing Glenn and Johnson.

It would not shock me to see Detroit target a wide receiver or another player along the defensive line. Tyleik Williams is the pick here for the Lions with the 28th overall selection in this NFL Mock Draft. Dan Campbell’s true colors as a head coach may come out given that his stud coordinators are gone - will the Lions remain atop the NFC, or is a regression on the horizon?

Honestly, if they didn’t win the NFC North it 2025, it would not shock me at all…