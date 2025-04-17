2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft includes stunning QB trade

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The sensible pick for the Jaguars here is Mason Graham, who we’ve been projecting for the last three months, essentially. We need some variance for these mock drafts, however, and Ashton Jeanty is an intriguing agenda to push for the Jags. That roster is going to get a completely new set of eyes on it and Jeanty might be a more impactful piece for new GM James Gladstone and HC Liam Coen than Graham, who is a stud run defender but wouldn’t be a top-five player in most draft classes.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Las Vegas Raiders have a couple of former Michigan guys in high places in part-owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Raiders take a Michigan player with this pick one way or another, whether it’s Mason Graham or cornerback Will Johnson. That cornerback position is dismal for the Raiders right now, but Graham is on another tier as a potential building block.

7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

There is a lot of buzz around the New York Jets and tight end Tyler Warren. And again, with this pick slot, the Jets are going to have to consider if they want to reach for their bigger need (right tackle) or if they want to go after the best player on the board. Warren is a potential game-changer at tight end, but the Jets’ decision could be influenced by the depth of the tight end position in this year’s class.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

The Carolina Panthers don’t pick again (as of now) until the later portion of the second round. This year’s draft is exceptionally deep on the defensive line, but not necessarily off the edge. While Jalon Walker is not a traditional EDGE player, he offers some of the best upside in the pass rush department in this class. It will require some creativity to get the most out of him, but he’s the best defensive player on the board here and that’s what the Panthers need to take.