2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft includes stunning QB trade

9. New Orleans Saints: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Now this pick, while somewhat expected, would send some shockwaves through the league. The New Orleans Saints have not selected a first-round quarterback since Archie Manning way back when, and I’m not sure they’re going to want to take this kind of risk for the first time in over 50 years. But the rumor winds are blowing in this direction. The Saints have done a ton of pre-draft work on Dart.

10. Chicago Bears: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Chicago Bears are under no obligation to keep Cole Kmet beyond this season with his guaranteed money running out after 2025, and Ben Johnson could get the most out of his 12 personnel looks with Colston Loveland in the mix. I love the idea of a running back or tight end here, although the Bears could also shock everyone and take Josh Simmons here as well. Loveland could be this year’s version of Sam LaPorta for Johnson in Chicago.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

As far as drafting players carrying injury risks, the 49ers might be the team that can least afford to do it. But at the same time, value is value, and there is inherent risk in the NFL Draft no matter what. Josh Simmons might be rising up draft boards lately because he’s the only “prototype” left tackle in the class. Whenever he’s able to be on the field full-time again, he’s a staple starter at the position. If the 49ers clear him, he’d be a great pick here.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Cowboys might go after a wide receiver or offensive guard here after the retirement of Zack Martin, but how can they ultimately pass on a potential game-changing running back? Dallas has struggled in the running game for a couple of years now, basically ever since they decided to make Tony Pollard their featured back. Hampton is a grinder in the form of a Josh Jacobs-type of player and could be the missing piece to what Dallas needs offensively.