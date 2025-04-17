2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft includes stunning QB trade

13. Miami Dolphins: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

The Miami Dolphins are in rough shape as we enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Tua Tagovailoa is a constant injury risk for this team, but beyond him, the Dolphins have significant needs on both the offensive and defensive lines, they have a desperate need at safety, and there is trouble in paradise with Tyreek Hill. Jalen Ramsey has also been a subject of recent trade rumors. You’ve got to start somewhere, and the Dolphins start here with a surefire starter on the offensive line.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has long prioritized players with high RAS (Relative Athletic Score). If he continues that trend, Shemar Stewart seems to be a no-brainer pick for the Colts. Not only does he upgrade their defensive front, but he’s a 10/10 on the RAS scale. With one of the most ridiculous Combine performances you will see, NFL teams are going to project Stewart as a much more productive pro than he was for the Aggies.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The Atlanta Falcons are one of the rare teams in the NFL Draft that can back themselves into one specific corner. They cannot afford to just take the ‘best player available’ but instead must take the best EDGE player available. Mike Green is a tough, physical player with elite bend and agility. There are some off-field question marks here, but if the Falcons clear those, then this would be a steal in the middle of the first round.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

There were very few teams that played more zone coverage last year than the Arizona Cardinals, and there are very few corners who will excel in a zone scheme better than Will Johnson. Jonathan Gannon is a defensive backs guy at heart, and I think GM Monti Ossenfort will throw him a bone with this pick. The Cardinals went after upgrades for the defensive front in free agency and now need to get players in the secondary who can take advantage of that help.