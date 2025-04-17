2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft includes stunning QB trade

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

I am still banging the table for someone to take Jalen Milroe in the 1st round. I don’t care if it’s the Steelers, Seahawks, Dolphins, Rams, or someone else. I want to see Milroe go in the 1st. If Anthony Richardson is worthy of a first-round pick, why wouldn’t Milroe be? His running ability is so dynamic at this point that he will be an immediate asset in that regard, and his arm talent is something every NFL team would love to work with.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

I know we’ve mentioned this a million times at this point, but it just feels like a foregone conclusion that Jim Harbaugh is going to get a Michigan guy with this pick. Colston Loveland and Will Johnson are long gone, but Kenneth Grant could be the ideal player to come in and replace the underrated free agent departure of Poona Ford on the interior defensive line. This is not only a reunion for Harbaugh but also for defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

23. Green Bay Packers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Lately, it’s been a struggle to project Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios. He could be as high as the 9th pick to the Saints and he could drop into the 30s. I love the Packers as a destination because Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are both inconsistent and free agents after this coming season. It wouldn’t surprise me to see the Packers try and send one of those guys packing (see what I did there?) in a Draft Weekend trade.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

If I were to put together a list of first-round fits I love the most, Nick Emmanwori to the Vikings would have to be one of the top five or so. The Vikings lost Cam Bynum to the Colts in free agency and Harrison Smith, although still a stud, isn’t getting any younger. Nick Emmanwori is a perfect fit for the attacking style of defense run by coordinator Brian Flores. He’s a true weapon in the form of a Kyle Hamilton or Derwin James on the back end of a defense who can shrink the field with his presence. He’s got “bat out of hell” traits.