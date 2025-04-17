2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft includes stunning QB trade

25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

To say I’m extremely convicted with this pick would be an understatement. I think the Texans are all but locked in to either offensive line or wide receiver here, but would they pick another receiver with a high selection over a needed starter on the offensive line? As important as weapons are, it’ll be a tough dilemma for GM Nick Caserio. If CJ Stroud has any influence here, he might just prefer the idea of getting his former teammate Emeka Egbuka to come in and help replace Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Rams are a consistent QB team for me lately in round one, but if they don’t go with a quarterback, I can see them taking the best linebacker or cornerback on the board. This draft is not super deep at either position, so the Rams are going to have to decide which position will make the most immediate difference for them. In this case, I have them going after Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell, a pressure player at the off-ball linebacker position who will feast behind the tremendous defensive front the Rams have built.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Kelvin Banks, OL, Texas

The Ravens got a long-term deal done with Ronnie Stanley and seemingly have figured out the right side of their line with Roger Rosengarten and Daniel Faalele. They could continue to invest in the offensive line with this selection by getting Kelvin Banks to slot next to Stanley on the left side. Banks played left tackle at Texas but some in the NFL Draft community view him as a better long-term fit at left guard.

28. Detroit Lions: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

The Lions will wish they had back-to-back picks right here because the dilemma of Derrick Harmon and Grey Zabel both being on the board might be too much for them to handle. And you have the added temptation of Matthew Golden still being on the board along with Maxwell Hairston’s speed at corner. This is a borderline ideal scenario for Detroit and they can’t really go wrong. Derrick Harmon is a Detroit native and would add some much-needed physicality to the interior line for Detroit.