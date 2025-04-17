2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft includes stunning QB trade

29. Washington Commanders: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Washington Commanders stay put with the 29th overall pick and still somehow manage to land arguably the best wide receiver in the class. Matthew Golden worked primarily out of the slot for the Texas Longhorns but flashed “go-to” abilities. He’s got outstanding long speed, great hands, and he’s tough. He’s a reliable target and someone Jayden Daniels will be able to trust in big spots. The Commanders already traded for Deebo Samuel to add to their offensive weaponry, but they can’t pass on this value.

30. Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

The Buffalo Bills could take any number of players to upgrade their secondary here in the later portion of the first round. The speed and playmaking ability of Maxwell Hairston at the cornerback position might be too good to pass on. The other direction we could look here is Malaki Starks at the safety position, but I have a hard time placing him in round one when there’s a bigger dropoff at other positions. The Bills have two second-round picks, so they could always move up if they want.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

The Kansas City Chiefs just need to take the best offensive lineman on their board. While some believe Zabel’s best position in the NFL is going to be at center, I could see the Chiefs believing he’s the best possible replacement for Joe Thuney out of anyone in this class. Zabel is truly the type of player who could play anywhere on your offensive line and probably excel, but he’ll slot in nicely as the left guard of the present and future.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

After losing Milton Williams and Josh Sweat this offseason, not to mention Brandon Graham, the Eagles will be looking to fortify their pass rush. Donovan Ezeiruaku feels like a high-floor prospect who could go much sooner than this, but the Eagles won’t mind him falling to their slot. Especially with things not working out so well for Bryce Huff in his first year with the team, the Eagles will not put all their eggs in that basket again in 2025.