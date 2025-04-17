2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft includes stunning QB trade

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-Round Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

34. Denver Broncos (from Giants): TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

35. Tennessee Titans: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

38. New England Patriots: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

39. Chicago Bears: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

40. New Orleans Saints: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

41. Chicago Bears: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

42. New York Jets: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

43. San Francisco 49ers: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

44. Dallas Cowboys: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

45. Indianapolis Colts: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

46. Atlanta Falcons: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

47. Arizona Cardinals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

48. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

50. Seattle Seahawks: Donovan Jackson, C, Ohio State

51. Denver Broncos: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

52. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

54. Green Bay Packers: Azaraye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

56. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

57. Carolina Panthers: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina

58. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

59. Baltimore Ravens: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

60. Detroit Lions: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

61. Washington Commanders: Jordan Burch, EDGE/DL, Oregon

62. Buffalo Bills: Princely Umanmeilen, EDGE, Ole Miss

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M

After trading out of the first round completely, the Denver Broncos still get the player I believe will be on their short list of targets with the 20th overall pick – Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson is a former five-star prospect who lived up to the billing at Ohio State. He’s a high-character player with three-down abilities and explosiveness to his game.

I think he’ll remind Sean Payton plenty of Alvin Kamara coming out of Tennessee and give the Broncos another “Joker” option in their offense.

With the very next selection, the Tennessee Titans add fast-rising wide receiver prospect Kyle Williams to reunite with quarterback Cam Ward. The two used to be teammates at Washington State, and Ward needs more playmakers to spread the ball to. The receiver position seems to be a primary focus of the Titans at the top of round two.

The 49ers take another risk on a player coming off of injury with Shavon Revel Jr. here in the second round, but it’s possible that they would get both the best offensive tackle and the best cornerback in this draft if they were both fully healthy last season. The risk/reward gamble is significant but the Niners aren’t known for being conservative.

After taking Omarion Hampton in the 1st round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Cowboys go after another big-time weapon for their offense in wide receiver Jayden Higgins of Iowa State. Higgins is a big-bodied receiver who has drawn some comparisons to Nico Collins. He would be an awesome fit to pair up with CeeDee Lamb.