2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with franchise-altering picks
23. Houston Texans: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
The Houston Texans have one of the top pass rush duos in the NFL right now off the edge in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. They’ve invested a lot to get those guys, trading up to get Anderson with the 3rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and spending a big chunk of their 2024 free agent budget on Hunter.
With that said, the Texans need to think about strengthening a strength in the 2025 NFL Draft if at all possible.
Getting a player who can win one-on-one matchups on the interior defensive line would do exactly that. Walter Nolen has the quickness and motor on the interior defensive line to be disruptive in a variety of ways and you can’t help but think that Houston’s defense getting this type of playmaker would take DeMeco Ryans’ defense to another level.
24. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
The one position we keep coming back to for the Baltimore Ravens when it comes to 2025 NFL mock draft projections is the offensive tackle position. Obviously, Ronnie Stanley has been a mainstay on that left side for the Ravens, and kicking Daniel Faalele inside to right guard has been outstanding, but what about the right tackle spot long-term?
That position looks to be locked down by second-round rookie Roger Rosengarten, who has been another great find for Eric DeCosta and this staff. The Ravens could go a number of directions with this pick but Josh Simmons is more of a long-term play. He could end up eventually being a long-term fixture at left tackle depending on what the team decides to do with Stanley, who is an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
Simmons was hurt this season but might have been in line to be the top tackle in the class prior to injury.