2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with franchise-altering picks
25. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Chargers fans – he’s back.
The drought of the Chargers getting anyone else besides Colston Loveland in my 2025 NFL mock draft predictions is over. We’re still borderline required to project Jim Harbaugh and company to pick a Michigan player, but the fit of Colston Loveland could not be more perfect.
The Chargers’ offense desperately needs some more consistent weapons in the passing game and I don’t think it’s any surprise that Loveland is the ideal option for this team. He could be looking at a Sam LaPorta-like rookie season if he lands in Los Angeles, especially thanks to his experience in the Jim Harbaugh offense already.
Loveland knows what Harbaugh requires of the tight end position, and there’s plenty of responsibility there. Loveland isn’t just a guy who will throw his hand in the ground and block, either. He’s truly a dynamic threat in the passing game and someone you can feature in that aspect of the offense.
26. Pittsburgh Steelers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
It’s only a matter of time before Russell Wilson gets thrown a bone from the Steelers organization in terms of a short-term contract extension. We’ve seen the Steelers’ offense really take off with Wilson at the helm and he’s done a great job of erasing the negative narratives that surrounded him after he left Seattle and was an abject failure in Denver.
The Steelers have tried desperately to upgrade their wide receiver position this offseasn, hoping that letting go of Diontae Johnson could be addition by subtraction early in the year. But they’ve tried trading for the likes of Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams, and no dice. The Steelers have got to find more playmakers at the receiver position and someone like Emeka Egbuka would be an interesting fit. He’s not a field stretcher like George Pickens, but he’s going to be a trustworthy, reliable, every-down threat immediately in the NFL.