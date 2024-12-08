2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with franchise-altering picks
27. Green Bay Packers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
One of the biggest surprises in the 2024 NFL Draft was the fact that the Green Bay Packers didn’t really attack the cornerback position at all until the 7th round. The Packers came into the 2024 offseason with a clear need at the cornerback position, and they sort of just rolled one more year with the guys they had.
I think it’s safe to say that corner will once again be one of Green Bay’s top needs moving on to the 2025 NFL Draft and this team will absolutely love the length and athletic traits of Maxwell Hairston. I’m not sure if Hairston will meet Green Bay’s weight requirements at the cornerback position this high in the draft, but the playmaking ability and recovery speed are there in spades.
Hairston has three interceptions returned for touchdowns over the last two seasons at Kentucky and he could provide a major jolt to a defense that has been forcing turnovers all year long.
28. Minnesota Vikings: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
Especially given the fact that JJ McCarthy is going to be coming off of an injury, the Minnesota Vikings need to do absolutely everything in their power to make sure that their young asset at the QB position is well protected going into his first year as a starter.
Presumably, of course.
Sam Darnold has done really well for the Vikings this year and if the Vikings want to have sustained success on the offensive side of the ball transitioning to a third QB in three years, then adding to the offensive line with premium assets is not a bad idea at all. The Vikings have the skill position talent in the passing game and getting cost-effective players on the interior offensive line with guys making upwards of $20 million per year there nowadays?
It’s crucial.