2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with franchise-altering picks
29. Buffalo Bills: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
The Buffalo Bills’ response to a lot of the questions asked about their process this offseason has been absolutely fantastic.
Buffalo traded away Stefon Diggs, they moved on from Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde (temporarily in Hyde’s case), and they lost veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd to the 49ers. There is still some reloading to be done with this Buffalo roster, but GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have once again proven that they know what they’re doing more than most.
The Bills could cash in on the rise of a pass rush prospect out of Marshall named Mike Green, who is going to be a popular pick in this slot as long as his stock stays relatively in this range. The Bills could say goodbye to Von Miller this offseason and Green would bring some pop off the edge.
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
The bread and butter for Eagles GM Howie Roseman in the NFL Draft has consistently been building in the trenches with the primary assets. After hitting a home run with Quinyon Mitchell in his first ever first-round cornerback pick, I think we’ll see Roseman go back to his roots in 2025.
The Eagles are proving themselves to be one of the most lethal offensive attacks in the NFL this season, especially with the addition of Saquon Barkley in the running game. Barkley has taken the Philly offense to a completely different level. But this team wants to be set up for long-term success. They need to continue investing in the offensive line.
Cameron Williams is considered a 1st-round talent but not a sure-fire 1st-round pick based on his current NFL readiness. It just so happens that Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland is one of the best in the NFL and would give Williams a great chance to excel at the next level.