2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with franchise-altering picks
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
The thinking here is really simple – the Kansas City Chiefs have had an unfortunate revolving door at the left tackle position now for quite some time, and they just can’t seem to get anything solidified at that position. They’ve tried making bold moves like bringing in Orlando Brown Jr.. They used a 2nd-round pick on Kingsley Suamataia. They used a 3rd-round pick on Wanya Morris. They signed a veteran in Donovan Smith.
The latest player getting a shot is going to be former Cardinals 1st-round pick DJ Humphries. The Chiefs are trying everything they can at the left tackle spot to get anyone who won’t be an absolute sieve out there.
Josh Conerly Jr. is one of the best players available here and is definitely worth a shot to try and come in to start as a rookie.
32. Detroit Lions: Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue
The Detroit Lions obviously have an identity offensively, and while the offense is super versatile and can beat you in a lot of ways, they are first and foremost physical and dominant up front.
Purdue offensive tackle Marcus Mbow is someone who can help keep that up for the foreseeable future.
The Lions could envision Mbow playing inside as a guard at the next level where they undoubtedly would have some longer-term questions. They have Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler operating in those guard spots right now, and while it obviously works for them for the time being, those are the positions where you’re going to want to invest long-term.
The cost of interior offensive linemen is skyrocketing in today’s NFL, so getting guys in the 1st round on favorable contracts for 4-5 years is huge. The Lions could absolutely go with the best defensive front player on their board here but strengthening their strength also has to be on the table.