2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with franchise-altering picks
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Quinn Ewers lands with Miami Dolphins in 2nd-round
33. Las Vegas Raiders: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
34. New York Giants: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
35. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
36. New England Patriots: Wyatt Mylum, OT, West Virginia
37. New York Jets: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
38. Tennessee Titans: Epic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
39. Cleveland Browns: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
40. Chicago Bears: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
41. Cincinnati Bengals: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
42. Chicago Bears: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
43. New Orleans Saints: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
44. Dallas Cowboys: Deone Walker, DL Kentucky
45. San Francisco 49ers: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
46. Miami Dolphins: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
47. Indianapolis Colts: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
48. Carolina Panthers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
49. Arizona Cardinals: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
51. Atlanta Falcons: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
52. Seattle Seahawks: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
53. Houston Texans: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
54. Denver Broncos: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
55. Baltimore Ravens: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
56. Washington Commanders: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
57. Los Angeles Chargers: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
58. Green Bay Packers: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
59. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
60. Buffalo Bills: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
61. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami
62. Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
64. Detroit Lions: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
We won't break down every pick here, but let's look at some of the major highlights.
- The Las Vegas Raiders need to continue adding to their offensive weaponry and could really go a number of directions here. I love the idea of adding another speedy weapon like Isaiah Bond, who could keep defenses honest with his ability to take the ball in nearly any capacity and make a big play.
- The Cleveland Browns could realistically be moving on from Nick Chubb in the 2025 offseason. It would be the end of an era, but perhaps the beginning of something new and special with Kaleb Johnson. Johnson has been one of the most dominant runners in all of college football this season and looks like he’s going to be a stud quickly in the NFL.
- How about the Miami Dolphins taking a quarterback on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft? They’ve got to set themselves up better with the injury history of Tua Tagovailoa, and Quinn Ewers is just the type of gamer to be able to come in and play valuable snaps in his stead if anything happens going forward.
- The Denver Broncos might have the worst collection of offensive skill players in the league on paper, but they can change that in one draft class. The Broncos landed Tyler Warren in the 1st round of this 2025 NFL mock draft and here they add another absolute stud with the ball in space in Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to re-sign Russell Wilson, but they need a new insurance policy given the fact that Russ is shockingly already going to turn 37 next year. Drew Allar keeps it local here and gives the Steelers an option to invest in for the future.