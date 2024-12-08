2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with franchise-altering picks
3. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
The New York Giants finally washed their hands of the Daniel Jones era, and it was as ugly as it could have possibly been. The Giants demoted Jones to 4th string, had him running with the scout team as a safety in practice, and then they inserted Tommy DeVito into the lineup despite Drew Lock being listed as the #2 on the depth chart all year.
It was basically a masterclass in how to make your organization unattractive and unappealing to future players.
I’m not sure if Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will be around to see this through, but a playmaker at the QB position like Cam Ward could really turn this Giants team around quickly. At least, the Giants would be able to live with mistakes at QB knowing that they might be going somewhere instead of just hamsters running on a wheel.
4. New England Patriots: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
If you get yourself a young quarterback, you’ve got to surround him as quickly as possible. The Patriots are facing a similar dilemma to the one the Cincinnati Bengals faced the year after they drafted Joe Burrow. They have significant needs at both the wide receiver position and on the offensive line.
The issue is, there’s probably not a Ja’Marr Chase or a Penei Sewell in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that being said, though, Tetairoa McMillan is a young quarterback’s dream come true. He’s got a massive catch radius, tremendous athletic traits, and he’s going to go up and make a play for you with some outstanding ball skills.
The Patriots’ offense is probably not just one offense away from being completely rebuilt, so getting as many top-flight playmakers as they can will be essential. They’ll still have free agency and the rest of the 2025 NFL Draft to get offensive line help.