2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with franchise-altering picks
5. Carolina Panthers: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
There has been no more significant development over the last two months than the Panthers being able to sleep at night knowing young quarterback Bryce Young has made significant progress. Young was looking like he might be on his way to 1st-round bust status. Some people even declared him as such after he was benched earlier this year for Andy Dalton.
Young got a second chance, however, and has made the most of it. He’s had teams like Kansas City and Tampa Bay on the ropes in recent weeks. The Panthers’ defense has started to play better as well, and this team is starting to see the vision under head coach Dave Canales come to fruition a little bit. I think as of right now, they should be considered wide open when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft. Just get as much talent in the building as possible.
Abdul Carter might be the best pass rusher in the class and the Panthers traded away their top rusher – Brian Burns – last offseason.
6. New York Jets: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia
Are we not all fascinated by the New York Jets right now? I hate to say I told you so, Jets fans, but…
Here we are.
The Jets pushed all their chips into the middle of the table with Aaron Rodgers. And I get it. I don’t think they were the only NFL team that was willing to do that. But the presence of Rodgers has taken what many believed to be a top-five most talented roster in the NFL and set them back multiple years.
The Jets don’t have their quarterback of the future on the roster. They don’t have a head coach. They don’t have a GM. They are apparently consulting “The 33rd Team” for help in the search for both. The team with the longest playoff drought in the NFL right now is likely going to get worse before they get better.
A playmaker on defense like Georgia’s Jalon Walker joining breakout player Will McDonald IV will help make it feel like the Jets have 12 guys out there defensively, at least.