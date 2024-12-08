2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with franchise-altering picks
9. New Orleans Saints: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The New Orleans Saints are another team going through some wholesale changes right now and it’s hard to know exactly who’s going to remain when the offseason has ended. Is Derek Carr still going to be the QB this team builds around? Are they going to move on from Carr and give Spencer Rattler a year to show what he’s got?
Regardless of what the Saints do at head coach or quarterback, they need to keep adding building blocks to this roster. Will Johnson has the chance to be a long-term fixture at the cornerback position. With so many rumors about trading Marshon Lattimore finally reaching their inevitable conclusion this year (traded to the Commanders), the Saints now have questions to answer at cornerstone positions on both sides of the ball.
Will Johnson is as consistent as they come and would be a home run with this selection.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be another fun team to watch in the 2025 offseason. Will the disappointment of this team already having lost eight games and counting this season result in Zac Taylor getting canned? Are the Bengals going to let Tee Higgins walk in free agency? Will Trey Hendrickson be back?
They let DJ Reader walk in 2024 to the Detroit Lions and we’ve seen this team’s lack of investment on the defensive side of the ball really come back to bite them this season. They rank 31st in the NFL with over 28 points allowed per game. Given the fact that everyone was talking up Bengals DC Lou Anarumo as a top-flight head coach candidate before, you have to assume a large reason for the decline defensively is personnel.
Getting a playmaker on the interior defensive line like Mason Graham could make everyone else on this defense better. We know the Bengals have loved Big Ten defenders in recent years and Graham looks like the type who will come in and play at a high level from Day 1 thanks to his size, strength, twitch, and tenacity.