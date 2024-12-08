2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with franchise-altering picks
11. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OL, LSU
The Bears’ desperate need for offensive line help hasn’t changed in recent weeks, but the focus of conversation surrounding this team has obviously shifted to the bigger picture. The Bears now need to find the right guy to come in and lead this team in the head coach’s chair, because Matt Eberflus just wasn’t cutting it.
It’s clear that the Bears have a lot of the pieces in place to be a really good team in 2025. They easily could have won their last three games and be 7-5 instead of 4-8. With that being said, this team has a chance to make those losses count and get perhaps the top offensive lineman in the draft in LSU’s Will Campbell.
Campbell has been getting labeled as a guard by a lot of NFL Draft experts out there because of his overall lack of length at the left tackle position. Luckily, the Bears could use him there immediately and prevent some inside pressure from getting to their QB1.
12. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Miami
The Dolphins lost Brandon Jones in 2024 free agency to the Denver Broncos and this season hasn’t been great for Jevon Holland on the back end. The Dolphins have just seven interceptions as a team this year and the defensive backfield isn’t even responsible for the majority of them.
Although Miami could go a number of directions with their first-round pick in 2025, taking a playmaker at the safety position like Malaki Starks could help this team dramatically. They’ve tried to plug the hole at this position this year with veteran Jordan Poyer but that’s obviously not a long-term move.
The Dolphins need an injection of youth at safety and Starks has the ability to play up around the line of scrimmage, he can roam in the deep free safety spot, or he can come up and play man coverage.