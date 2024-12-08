2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with franchise-altering picks
13: Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
At this point, I’m not sure how 12 other teams would justify leaving Ashton Jeanty on the board. You rarely see a player like this at the collegiate level who is just so dominant that nobody can stop them no matter how hard they try.
And that’s really the thing with Jeanty, isn’t it? Teams know that Boise State is going to give him the ball a lot, and they still can’t do anything about it. With the way teams like the Ravens, Eagles, Packers, and others have benefitted so substantially from their additions at running back, you can’t help but wonder if Jeanty’s 2025 NFL Draft stock is going to soar as a result.
The Dallas Cowboys are probably the most obvious team in the 1st round in need of a back like this with maybe the Denver Broncos close behind, but Jeanty would upgrade this Dallas offense significantly.
14. San Francisco 49ers: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the San Francisco 49ers haven’t drafted overly well in recent years.
The 49ers have had to move on from a number of whiffs in the NFL Draft defensively in recent years, particularly on the defensive front. Based on how good San Francisco has been in the last handful of years, you wouldn’t necessarily even know that the draft has been a bit of a struggle, but they’ve been able to overcome more than most.
Now, it’s starting to catch up to them a bit.
The 49ers need to reload on the defensive front and hit on some home-grown talent. Derrick Harmon has had a huge year for Oregon this year and with how well he’s done this year when getting double-teamed, just imagine if he were playing next to Nick Bosa…