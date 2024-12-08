2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with franchise-altering picks
15. Indianapolis Colts: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
The closer we get to the 2025 NFL Draft, the less I think anyone is really going to care all that much about Shavon Revel’s knee injury suffered this past season. Of course, the injury will have to be taken into consideration and he’ll probably get run through the pre-draft ringer when it comes to medical exams, but if Revel is recovering as expected from his ACL injury, he’s an absolute stud in the making.
There are some really strong cornerbacks at the top of this draft class and Revel has the type of skills you love to see in man coverage and at the catch point. He had 13 passes defensed last year and already had two interceptions in three games this season before going down with an injury.
Nobody values traits more than the Colts in the pre-draft process and I am guessing that Revel will be high on their board in that regard even if he can’t fully do all of the drills in the offseason scouting process. He’s going to be a good pro for a really long time.
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
I don’t know how many thousands of time you’ve already read about this, but if the Tampa Bay Buccaners end up losing Chris Godwin in free agency, then there’s probably no more perfect replacement than Luther Burden III.
Godwin is a unique type of receiver, built somewhat like a running back and certainly reminiscent of a running back when he gets the ball in space. Godwin came out of Penn State looking like a YAC monster and the Bucs saw him develop into a star.
They’ve been taking good care of their own guys in recent years before they hit free agency, but there’s some uncertainty obviously until pen is put to paper. Losing Godwin would hurt, but getting Burden in the mix could set the Bucs up well for the future with a cost-controlled option and not all of the recent injury issues.